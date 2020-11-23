NFL Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s Wife Apologizes After Comparing COVID Lockdown To ‘Dictatorship’

NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford said she’s sorry for comparing Michigan’s latest coronavirus lockdown to a “dictatorship.”

“I am very sorry for what I said last week, ” Kelly shared in an Instagram post Monday. The statement was noted by TMZ. “I couldn’t have said it any worse.”

“I know where my heart was, but no matter, it should have never been said,” she added. “I was feeling frustrated and emotional..And in that moment, I said the wrong thing.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)

“In doing so, I overlooked so many important people that wake up every day to help all of us. Those in our hospitals — doctors and nurses — who are tired and scared, but put all of that to the side and continue to be relentless in fighting this pandemic every day. And the families who are watching their loved ones fight or the families who have a loved one who has lost the fight — I truly am sorry,” Kelly continued. (RELATED: Gov. Whitmer Announces New Restrictions As Virus Cases Surge Across The United States)

The wife of the Detroit Lions QB went on and explained that she had “directed” her “frustration to the wrong thing. I used a word that made it political, when this is, in the end, about people.”

Stafford admitted she’s still worried about “people losing their businesses/livelihood and employees being laid off” over the lockdowns. But said this “is about the health and safety of everyone.”

The NFL quarterback’s concluded her post by stating that the apology comes from her heart and said she promised to do “everything” she can to try and keep those around them safe and “help fight this pandemic.”

The comments come following a post last week from Stafford’s wife in which she said that she was over the “dictatorship” in Michigan following the latest lockdown by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer due to the pandemic.

WATCH:

Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford calls out @GovWhitmer‘s “dictatorship” in Michigan as the state looks to shutdown businesses for a second time.pic.twitter.com/VkWDlLuFev — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 19, 2020

“I’m over living in the dictatorship that we call Michigan,” Kelly shared. “I understand there’s a pandemic, and I understand it’s very scary. I’m scared of it, too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there’s a vaccine.”

“But, shutting down all these small businesses, things that people have worked their life for, shutting them down again is not the answer,” she added. “Because they will not make it.”