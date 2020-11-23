Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Citizens To Call Police On People Violating COVID-19 Shutdown Orders During Thanksgiving

Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown claimed that residents should call police on people violating the new COVID-19 restrictions in an interview Friday.

“This is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake,” Brown said, according to Fox News. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it’s too noisy. This is just like that. It’s like a violation of a noise ordinance.”

Brown recently ordered a two-week shutdown limiting gatherings to no more than six people from a maximum of two households. Those who violate the ordinance could face 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,250, The Oregonian reported.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan responded to Oregon’s lockdown by alleging that rioting and looting were permissible in the state while large family gatherings were not.

In Oregon, you can be jailed for having too many people over for Thanksgiving. But if you want to riot and loot in Portland, no sweat! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 16, 2020

Newly-elected Clackamas County Chairwoman Tootie Smith reportedly wrote in a Facebook post that she planned to violate the governor’s orders by celebrating “Thanksgiving with as many family and friends” as she can find. She also claimed that “Gov. Brown is wrong to order otherwise.”

The governor also announced that she would take “stronger legal action as appropriate,” and that she is already working with state police to enforce the social gathering restrictions, according to The Oregonian. (RELATED: ‘Null and Void’: Judge Overturns Oregon Gov Brown’s COVID-19 Executive Orders)

Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Department, urged citizens to cancel Thanksgiving gatherings, according to Fox News.