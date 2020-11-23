Entertainment

Professional Bull Riders Donates $250,000 To Military Charities Following First-Ever Bucking Bulls Contest On Aircraft Carrier

during the Cowboys for a Cause PBR. Photo By: @BullStockMedia.

Photo By: Andy Watson, BullStock Media)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) made history over the weekend following the first-ever bucking bulls contest held on the the flight deck of the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The “PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause 2020” contest was held on the deck of the museum of the legendary WWII aircraft carrier. Money was raised for military members and their families through a 15-man competition, according to a press release obtained Monday by The Daily Caller. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

(Photo By: Andy Watson, BullStock Media)

(Photo By: Andy Watson, BullStock Media)

(Photo By: Andy Watson, BullStock Media)

(Photo By: Andy Watson, BullStock Media)

A total of $250,000 will go to help various military charities, including Operation Homefront with support from Ford, Wrangler, Pendleton Whisky and more, per the release. (RELATED: Watch This Herd Of Cows Help Police Take Down A Car Thief Suspect [VIDEO])

The historic event was made possible after some 300 tons of dirt and steel were brought in to construct the bull riding arena on the 872-foot long launch deck of the aircraft carrier known as “The Blue Ghost.”

(Photo By: Andy Watson, BullStock Media)

(Photo By: Andy Watson, BullStock Media)

(Photo By: Andy Watson, BullStock Media)

(Photo By: Andy Watson, BullStock Media)

“It’s appropriate to end the 2020 season on a note of awe and gratitude – on top of an aircraft carrier symbolizing the sacrifices of freedom while supporting military charities,” PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason shared about the bull riding event.

(Photo By: Andy Watson, BullStock Media)

(Photo By: Andy Watson, BullStock Media)@BullStockMedia.

“I want to thank our partners who made this unforgettable event possible, our fans for sticking with us all year long, our cowboys and stock contractors for putting on a great show, and most of all, the heroic men and women selflessly serving our country so we can do what we love,” he added.