REPORT: Joe Burrow Has A Torn ACL, Is Done For The Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reportedly has a torn ACL.

Burrow suffered a brutal injury Sunday against Washington, and it was immediately clear that he was in major trouble.

Joe Burrow suffers a GRUESOME injury. Looks like he snapped his leg in half. Let’s hope it’s not as bad as it appears. pic.twitter.com/iGcme7oFLT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2020

Players from both teams surrounded Joe Burrow as he was carted off the field ???? (via @JPFinlayNBCS)pic.twitter.com/Qp1FUsfR3p — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2020

According to Ian Rapoport, Burrow tore his ACL on the play, and that means his time playing this season is officially over.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL based on the initial diagnosis, source said. There may be additional damage. Burrow signaled it with his tweet, but the MRI confirming the injury would end his stellar rookie season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2020

Burrow seemed to confirm the news that his season is over without directly addressing his ACL. He tweeted Sunday, “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

This is really unfortunate. Burrow was playing incredibly well during his rookie campaign, and it’s all over.

You never want to see anyone get hurt. You especially don’t want to see anyone get hurt when they’re taking the league by storm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joeyb_9)

The good news for Burrow is that he’s a hell of a competitor, and I have no doubt at all that he’ll do whatever is necessary to return next season better than ever.

Let’s all hope he bounces back in a major way.