REPORT: Joe Burrow Has A Torn ACL, Is Done For The Season

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is injured during the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reportedly has a torn ACL.

Burrow suffered a brutal injury Sunday against Washington, and it was immediately clear that he was in major trouble. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, Burrow tore his ACL on the play, and that means his time playing this season is officially over.

Burrow seemed to confirm the news that his season is over without directly addressing his ACL. He tweeted Sunday, “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

This is really unfortunate. Burrow was playing incredibly well during his rookie campaign, and it’s all over.

You never want to see anyone get hurt. You especially don’t want to see anyone get hurt when they’re taking the league by storm.

 

The good news for Burrow is that he’s a hell of a competitor, and I have no doubt at all that he’ll do whatever is necessary to return next season better than ever.

Let’s all hope he bounces back in a major way.