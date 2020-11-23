REPORT: Trump Still Intends To Veto Defense Bill That Would Rename Bases Named After Confederate Figures

President Donald Trump has reportedly not wavered in his promise to veto the pending defense authorization bill.

The president spoke with a number of Republican lawmakers following the 2020 election and reiterated his intent to veto the bill over language that would rename bases named after Confederate figures, according to NBC News.

NBC noted that Trump’s stance on the issue further soured his relationship with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, whom the president fired after the election and replaced with Acting Secretary Christopher Miller. (RELATED: Coronavirus Exposure Rocks Trump’s New DoD Leadership Team)

A vote on the $740.5 billion package was put on hold until after the 2020 election back in September, Defense News reported.

In June, Trump stated he “will not even consider” signing the bill if it renames any bases.

“It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” Trump tweeted at the time. “The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.” (RELATED: Trump’s National Guard ‘Surge’ Allowed George Floyd Protesters To ‘Demonstrate Safely,’ White House Says)

“Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!”

The White House did not respond to Daily Caller’s Monday inquiries by press time.