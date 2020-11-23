Scranton Names City Street In Honor Of Joe Biden, ‘Joe Biden Way’

Scranton, Pennsylvania, the hometown of President-elect Joe Biden, named a street “Joe Biden Way” to honor him for his election victory, The Hill reported.

Dozens of city and state officials, as well as local community members and supporters of the President-elect rallied together on Friday to celebrate the sign being placed at the intersection of Fisk Street and North Washington Avenue in the Green Ridge are of Scranton, The Hill reported.

“This morning I had the opportunity to join U.S. Senator Bob Casey and Marywood University to unveil a Joe Biden Way street sign to honor our President-Elect. This sign is a step toward recognizing this achievement for our City, in hopes of giving a lasting boost of confidence to every child who lives here,” the Mayor of Scranton, Paige Cognetti wrote in a post on Facebook. (RELATED: Biden Spokesperson Kate Bedingfield: Biden ‘Does Not Have Any Concern’ Over Trump Campaign Lawsuits)

“He knows how proud of him we are, and it lifts the people of the city. We feel proud one of ours is the president of the United States,” former Scranton Mayor Jimmy Connors explained in a statement during the event.

“I think having a president who’s from Scranton is meaningful. We’ve been saying that for a long time, but now that we’ve had a couple of weeks for this to sink in, it’s truly amazing to have a president of the United States. There are only 4-some odd cities in America who can boast that. Scranton, Pennsylvania is now one of them,” Mayor Paige Cognetti said in an interview with WNEP.