‘Slow, Meticulous, Deliberate’: Senator-Elect Rips China, Urges Trump Policies Continue

Wyoming Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis, the first female Senator from Wyoming, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about President Donald Trump’s role in her election, the future of the Republican Party in a post-Trump world and more.

“I think one of the things that I’m hopeful that members of the Republican Party under the House and the Senate can do,” Lummis told the Caller, “is to help President Biden embrace the Trump administration policies toward China.”

“President Trump understood the threat that China poses in the region and in the world,” she said. “They are slow, meticulous, deliberate in their goal of becoming the world-dominant country and bringing with them communist principles.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cruz Lays Out How ‘Indescribably Important’ The Next Two Months Are To The GOP)

Lummis previously served on her state’s canvassing board and also discussed election integrity, fraud prevention and security for future elections, her plans for Washington, D.C. and more.

