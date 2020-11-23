‘We All Saw It Happen’: Tucker Carlson Accuses Media, Big Tech Of Colluding With Democrats

Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the media of openly colluding with Democrats leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

The Daily Caller co-founder opened Monday’s broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with a deep dive on election security, claiming that the election had been “stolen” in plain view of the American people. “We all saw it happen,” he said.

Saying that other countries avoided electronic voting over the very concerns he was highlighting, Carlson said that he didn’t blame people for worrying about the security of this and future elections.

“You’ve heard a lot over the past few days about the security of our electronic voting machines. And this is a real issue, no matter who raises it or who tries to dismiss it out of hand as a conspiracy theory. Electronic voting is not as secure as traditional hand-counting, period. It never will be as secure. Voters can see this because it’s obvious, and it makes them nervous,” he explained. (RELATED: ‘This Show Isn’t Going Anywhere, It’s Getting Bigger’: Tucker Puts Down Speculation Of His Exodus From Fox News)

“Our leaders have given us every reason not to trust technology. The people who now tell us to stop asking questions about voting machines are the same ones who claimed that our phones were not listening to us. They lied,” Carlson added, going on to argue that a failure to determine exactly what had happened in this election could undermine faith in future elections as well.

Carlson went on to point out the role he believed media had played in the election, saying that the election had been “rigged” from the very beginning — and “no honest person would claim” that what had happened was actually fair.

“On many levels the system was rigged against one candidate and in favor of another. It was rigged in ways that were not hidden from view,” Carlson continued. “The media openly colluded with the Democratic nominees. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refused to explain what they would do if they were elected. That’s never happened before in any presidential election in American history. But the media allowed them to do it.”

Claiming that Democrats had used the coronavirus pandemic to bolster their donors, imposing restrictions that strangled small businesses while large corporations not only weathered the storm but capitalized on the crisis. He also accused Democrats of using the coronavirus to enact sweeping changes to the voting system, dramatically increasing the number of mail-in ballots because “they knew their candidates would benefit from less secure voting and they were right.”

But the Democrats’ collusion with Big Tech, according to Carlson, may have played the largest role in swaying the outcome of the election.

“Virtually all news and all information in the English-speaking world travels through a single company: Google,” Carlson explained. “If you use technology to censor the ideas that people are allowed to express online, ultimately you control how the population votes and that’s exactly what they did. They rigged the election in front of all of us, and nobody did anything about it.”

Tech executives Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Jack Dorsey (Twitter) and Sundar Pichai (Google) all testified before Congress just prior to the election, denying that their platforms had sought to unfairly influence the outcome of the election. “Let me be clear: We approach our work without political bias, full stop. To do otherwise would be contrary to both our business interests and our mission,” Pichai said in his opening remarks.