Washington State Vs. Washington And San Diego State Vs. Fresno State Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Multiple upcoming football games have already been called off because of coronavirus.

San Diego State announced Sunday afternoon that the Friday game against Fresno State has been canceled because of “contact tracing within the Fresno State football program.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game is currently not slated to be rescheduled.

Friday’s game at Fresno State has been canceled. We will actively search for a game this weekend.https://t.co/U25GSgH6ia — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) November 22, 2020

Washington vs. Washington State also won’t happen this upcoming Friday because of coronavirus issues, according to a statement from the ACC.

Well, we didn’t even make it to Monday morning before more games were called off because of coronavirus!

Welcome to college football in 2020! It’s a never ending stream of absolute chaos, and there’s no end in sight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football (@uw_football)

Hopefully, there aren’t a ton more games that are about to get slammed by coronavirus. However, we’ve all seen this movie before.

We all know the odds of this situation stopping at just two games are really low.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football (@uw_football)

Keep checking back for the latest updates in the world of college football as we have them.