Wisconsin’s basketball season officially starts this week.

This Wednesday night, the Badgers will take the floor against Eastern Illinois to kick off the new season, and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nothing gets me going like some Badgers basketball, and we have the weight of the world on our shoulders this season.

Everyone in the world of college basketball expects Wisconsin to be damn good. We’re expected to dominate the B1G and make a national title run.

As I’ve said many times, Wisconsin does much better when we fly under the radar, but that’s simply not an option this season.

We have too much talent and we ended last season as the Big 10 regular season champs and the top seed in the conference tournament.

When you do that well and return the core of the team, lofty expectations just come with the territory.

Now, Greg Gard and company will get to work Wednesday night to open up the season. A little Wisconsin basketball sounds like the perfect way to get Thanksgiving weekend started off in proper style.

You can catch the first game of the season at 9:00 EST on BTN. It’s going to be a bloodbath, and I can’t wait!