Alabama Ranks Number 1 In The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings

Alabama is the top team in the first rankings for the College Football Playoff.

The initial rankings for the playoff were released Tuesday night, and the Alabama Crimson Tide were sitting at number one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State rounded out the top four. Texas A&M and Florida are the first two teams out of the field at five and six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Obviously, no major surprises here. I think just about everyone could have predicted these rankings ahead of the reveal tonight.

While we might not have known the order, I think we all knew Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State were locks for the top four.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

My only beef is the fact Clemson is ahead of Ohio State. Sure, they’ve played more games, but where is the quality win?

The Tigers don’t have an amazing win, and they have a loss at the hands of Notre Dame. Ohio State just beat a great team in Indiana. Does that count for nothing?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Let us know what you think of the initial rankings in the comments below. They seem pretty accurate to me.