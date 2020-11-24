Aaron Rodgers Partners With Postmates To Give Meals, Packers Gear To Families, Staff At Local Children’s Hospital

This Thanksgiving season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers chose to partner with Postmates to deliver meals and fan gear to a local children’s hospital.

Rodgers chose to have meals delivered to HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay, according to a press release provided Tuesday by Postmates.

“Just want to send a big thank you … You are amazing people and what you’re doing for this city, taking care of our kids is so important and so appreciated,” Rodgers said in the beginning of a video released by Postmates.

The video is sure to bring tears to your eyes. To see these kids stuck in the hospital excited about something is truly heartwarming. We’re beginning the season of giving and I love to read about it. It’s also inspiring and just a reminder that giving anything can make someone’s day, week or month. (RELATED: Florida Officers Hand Out Turkey Thanksgiving Meals Ahead Of Holiday)

Rodgers responded to the moment on Twitter.

Thanks for all that you’ve done, thank you to the amazing frontline workers. Happy Thanksgiving to all, count your blessings and hug your loved ones close ❤️ # https://t.co/5bIK3c6Nw7 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 24, 2020

The partnership between Rodgers and Postmates is part of the delivery service’s commitment to combatting hunger in all 32 NFL cities.

“In partnering with the NFL, we knew we’d be able to help make a difference in local communities across the country,” Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications Eric Edge said in the press release. “By partnering with NFL players and teams, we’ve been able to give back to front line workers as well as shine a light on food insecurity while highlighting ways to help our local communities.”