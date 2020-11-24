Access Early Black Friday Deals With This Self-Sealing And Changing Trash Can

No matter how clean your kitchen is, there’s nothing quite like a rank trash can to spoil the vibe. But that doesn’t even compare to when it’s time to take the garbage out, and its gross mystery juices spill out onto the floor. Sounds all too reliable, doesn’t it?

If taking out the trash is a chore you avoid like the plague, this innovative smart trash bin is right up your alley. The very first of its kind, the Townew trash bin actually seals and changes the garbage bag for you with just the touch of a button.

The way it works is simple. When you decide it’s time to take out the trash, push a single button to alert the device to seal the bag, preventing nasty odors or liquids from coming out the top. And once you lift out the full bag, another one will automatically take its place. These garbage bags are all 100% recyclable, and each refill lasts for about a month’s time.

After just a couple of days with the Townew trash can, you won’t know how you ever lived without it. That’s because it boasts a handful of helpful features that helps make your trash incredibly easy to deal with. From its overload feature that lifts the top compartment of the bag, making it spill-free, to its infrared technology that lifts its lid upon movement in up to a 14-inch range — what’s not to love about this thing?

Powered by a 2,000 mAh battery, you can enjoy the smart garbage for an entire month before charging it again. And thanks to its sleek, minimal design, it fits with most design schemes and never sticks out the way other trash bins can.

Featured on Digital Trends, Mental Floss, The Gadgeteer, KnowTechie, and more, the Townew smart trashcan is becoming a must-have in kitchens, bathrooms, and offices all over the country. Just read some of the stellar reviews people have been leaving the gadget online!

“Love the product! I placed it in the bathroom. Just need to press the button to change the trash bag once a week. Very convenient.” – Ellie L.

“I love it! It is just what I wanted!” – Alyce O.

So far so good. This is a small, compact trash can that I use in my bathroom. It seems to be working well at containing odors.” – Regina H.

Right now, you can get the 15.5-liter Townew for just under $95 bucks just in time for the holidays!

Price subject to change.

