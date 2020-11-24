REPORT: Man Arrested For Killing Bystander While Drunk-Driving On His Birthday

A New York man was reportedly arrested after fatally hitting a pedestrian with his car Sunday while driving drunk in Brooklyn, New York.

Jasen Nhambiu, 49, struck Alina Morales, 62, as she was crossing Atlantic Avenue near her home, the New York Post reported. Morales was reportedly taken to Brooklyn Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead. Nhambia hit Morales with the front bumper of his 2015 red Hyundai Sonata, police told the New York Daily News. (RELATED: Michigan Democrat Arrested For Suspected Drunk Driving)

On Sunday, November 22 at around 7:47 p.m., 62-year-old Alina Morales stepped outside her home and attempted to cross Atlantic Avenue between Nevins Street and Third Avenue. https://t.co/QmVXKWtjfD — BKLYNER (@bklyner) November 23, 2020

“I was standing right there when she got hit. She was already in the street. She had a cane. The reflection from the headlights was in her face. Before I could [warn her], boom! — it knocked her all the way down there. Knocked out of her shoes… I knew she was dead,” neighbor and witness Shirley Carter told the Daily News.

Nhambiu’s motor vehicle license has been suspended five times in the past and was driving on his birthday with a suspended license, police told the New York Post. Nhambiu reportedly remained at the scene but refused to take a blood alcohol test.

Nhambia has been arrested and preliminarily charged with driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, refusal to take a breath test and aggravated unlicensed operator according to the Post.