REPORT: The Ravens Have More Positive Coronavirus Cases

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have more positive coronavirus cases.

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens had more positive coronavirus tests as of Tuesday morning. It's not clear how many positive cases there might be within the organization.

The Ravens learned this morning of more positive COVID-19 tests, per sources. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 24, 2020

Baltimore already had positive cases as of Monday, and is scheduled to play the Steelers this Thursday. That game now appears to be at risk.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020

Well, I wasn’t really worried at all when news first came out about this situation Monday. After all, we’ve seen tons of teams have issues and play their games as scheduled.

More times than not, there’s no reason at all to get all spun up.

However, the situation appears to be getting a bit more serious. The Ravens are slated to play the Steelers in two days, and the team’s coronavirus issues are growing.

The last thing we need is for games to be postponed or canceled, and it seems like we’re approaching that territory for this “TNF” matchup.

Let’s hope the Ravens can put a lid on this situation sooner than later. If not, the NFL might not have a game Thursday.