Wicked Weed Brewery Rolling Out Doughnut-Flavored Beer In Time For The Holidays

North Carolina-based Wicked Weed Brewing Company will be rolling out a doughnut-flavored beer for the gas and convenience store chain Sheetz in time for the holidays.

“Project Happy Hole-idayz” will be brewed in Asheville by the brewery and is made with one pound of the chain’s glazed vanilla donut holes in every barrel, according to WTOP.com in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sheetz announced Monday the release of a new limited-edition craft beer brewed with one pound per barrel of the brand’s Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes.https://t.co/yXGntGmjR5 — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) November 23, 2020

The beer is described as a deep golden pale ale with hints of fresh baked doughnuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley, per the report. It is going to be only offered on a limited time and once it is gone, it is gone and the stores will not be restocking. (RELATED: Beer Brewed To ‘Celebrate’ All Things ‘Progressive’ Taken Off Shelf Over Racist Look)

Those in places like Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina in one of the 432 locations where the special holiday beer will be offered can pick up their first batch starting this Friday.

“As we’ve expanded distribution, Sheetz has become an important retail partner,” Wicked Weed Chief Commercial Officer Justin Crouch shared with the outlet.

“Wicked Weed’s relationship with Sheetz goes back to the early days, when we were a self-distributing brewery,” he added. “During long road trips delivering beer across North Carolina, our sales team would start and end their days filling up our trucks and refueling with Sheetz food.”

And for those wondering how much this special brew will cost, a four pack of the 16-ounce cans will sell for $7.99 and will be available beginning Friday.