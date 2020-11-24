Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Smashed Watermelons With A Sledgehammer To Hype Up The Team

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had a unique way to hype up the team prior to their Sunday win over the Vikings.

According to Tom Pelissero, McCarthy had watermelons listing team objectives rolled to him during a Saturday meeting, and proceeded to smash them with a sledgehammer.

You can watch Pelissero break it down in the video below.

If there was ever an example of a football guy move, this is it, my friends. I love everything about this.

Imagine sitting in a team meeting, trying to soak up whatever information is being shared and then seeing Mike McCarthy pull out a sledgehammer.

I’m sure that captured everyone’s attention very quickly.

It clearly worked because the Cowboys went out and earned their biggest win of the season this past Sunday by beating the Vikings 31-28.

When you’re putting points on the board and notching wins, you can’t knock whatever motivation tactics McCarthy decides to use.

Props to McCarthy for giving NFL fans this incredible story to enjoy. We love to see it.