‘Homeless To House Of Representatives’: Kat Cammack On Being The Youngest GOP Woman In Congress

Kat Cammack, representative-elect for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, joined the Daily Caller’s Adesola Fasoro to discuss her journey from losing her home to joining the House of Representatives.

She also talks about the record-breaking number of GOP women in Congress, the Trump campaign lawsuits and more.

Cammack is the youngest Republican woman elected to Congress.

“I do believe that government is best when it is small, when it is limited and when the people have transparency and accountability and a voice, and that is how I ended up here in the House of Representatives,” she said.

Cammack expressed her thought on the polls leading up to Election Day predicting losses in the House for the GOP.

“I think it’s the same thing we saw in 2016, the polls were completely wrong,” she said. (RELATED: ‘They Are Broken’: Robert Cahaly Breaks Down Why He Thinks Polls Were Wrong)

Cammack also discussed the record-breaking number of GOP women elected to the house.

“They come from every background you can imagine, from CEOs, executives, military women,” Cammack told the Caller when speaking of newly-elected Republican women. “They have a place in the House and the Senate and they are going to do it exceptionally well.”

Cammack also discusses the results of the election in detail, the Trump campaign lawsuits and her primary goal in office.

