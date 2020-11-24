Sen. Hawley Slams Biden Cabinet Picks — Calls Them ‘Corporatists’, ‘War Enthusiasts’

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley slammed President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet picks Tuesday, calling the six people selected so far several names.

Hawley sent a tweet Tuesday afternoon with the names of six of Biden’s cabinet picks, to which he called them “a group of corporatists and war enthusiasts – and #BigTech sellouts”. Hawley then singled out Biden’s longtime aide Tony Blinken, who Biden announced Monday would serve as his secretary of state.

The Missouri Republican said Blinken “has backed every endless war since the Iraq invasion.” Hawley also said: “Now he works for #BigTech and helps companies break into #China. He has no sense of what working Americans want or need”.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported Monday that the Biden transition website does not disclose that Blinken co-founded a corporate consulting firm in 2018 that he reportedly used to profit off his experience working in the Obama administration. (RELATED: Biden Transition Fails To Disclose Tony Blinken’s Involvement In Lucrative Consulting And Private Equity Firms)

Other Biden nominees include Alejandro Mayorkas for secretary of homeland security, Avril Haines for Director of National Intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Jake Sullivan for National Security Adviser and John Kerry for Special Presidential Envoy or Climate, Fox News reported.