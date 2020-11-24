Indiana Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Sends Incredibly Stupid Tweet About The Heisman

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. sent an all-time stupid tweet late Monday afternoon.

The superstar dual-threat passer tweeted a bunch of quotes hyping him up as a Heisman candidate following the team’s loss to Ohio State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, after losing to OSU, Penix wanted people to know that he’s still a great player.

That’s one of the most tone deaf tweets that I’ve ever seen. What the hell was Penix thinking when he sent that?

He does know that Indiana didn’t win, right? He’s aware that the Buckeyes are currently undefeated after beating the Hoosiers, correct?

I don’t care how well you played in a game if you didn’t win. You want to talk about that in private, then do it.

Don’t do it publicly on Twitter to hype yourself up after losing. Indiana lost the damn game and they could have won it.

That’s the beginning, middle and end to the story. Nothing else matters. The fact Penix is concerned about the Heisman Trophy after a loss tells me that his priorities aren’t in the right order.

When you lose, you keep your mouth shut and you keep your phone off. You don’t hype yourself on Twitter. That should be obvious, but it’s apparently not in Bloomington.