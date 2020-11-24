REPORT: Holocaust Museum Opens Exhibition Dedicated To George Floyd

The Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center in Florida opened an exhibition on the death of George Floyd, Jewish News reports.

The collection, entitled Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change, reportedly consists of 45 photographs of people reacting to Floyd’s death after he died while in custody of the Minneapolis police earlier in the year. (RELATED: Two Rookie Officers Charged In George Floyd’s Death Were Being Trained By Derek Chauvin, Lawyer Says)

An American Holocaust Museum has opened an exhibition about the death of George Floyd.https://t.co/woqWXts9hI — Jewish News (@JewishNewsUK) November 23, 2020

“We have produced this so that people can come and look these individuals in the eye. So you come face to face with people, so you can really experience the feelings that they were feeling,” Assistant Director of the Holocaust Center Lisa Bachman said in a statement, according to Jewish News.

The photographs in the exhibition were taken by Minneapolis photographer John Noltner, reports Jewish News.

“When George Floyd was killed that happened 11.6 miles north of my house and I knew with the piece of my mind’s goal being to hear voices that aren’t always heard as well as they should be. I knew that I wanted to go to that site,” Noltner said.