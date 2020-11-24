Kim Kardashian Working To Commute Sentence Of Man Convicted Of First-Degree Murder

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian visited a man on death row in her latest push for criminal justice reform.

Kardashian visited with Julius Jones, a man convicted of first-degree murder back in 1999, Monday, according to a press release from Justice For Julius. Julius was arrested at the age of 19 and sentenced to death after being convicted of shooting and killing a white businessman. Julius has maintained his innocence and claimed he wasn’t at the scene of the crime.

.@KimKardashian visited Julius Jones on death row in McAlester today before meeting with his family at Tabernacle Baptist Church in OKC. Read more here https://t.co/DJdtVlmBM9 #JusticeforJulius pic.twitter.com/hduPdiOyxp — Alex Weintz (@AlexWeintz) November 24, 2020

Kardashian became interested in Julius’ case after watching the ABC documentary “The Last Defense,” according to the press release. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Working To Free Rapper C-Murder From Life In Prison)

Kardashian met with Julius along with his attorney Dale Baich. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star also met with Julius’ family.

“Our family knows that Julius did not commit this murder, because Julius was at home with us at the time of the murder,” Julius’ mother Madeline Jones said in a press release. “We were at home playing board games and eating spaghetti. The judge and jury that convicted and sentenced my son to die never heard that we were having a family game night. Julius’ attorney never gave us the opportunity to tell them about where Julius was. My son did not kill anyone because he was home with his family.”

Kardashian’s work with criminal justice reform began when she worked with President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson. Since then, the reality star has been studying to become a lawyer herself.