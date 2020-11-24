Marshawn Lynch Hands Out Free Turkeys Ahead Of Thanksgiving

NFL legend Marshawn Lynch recently pulled off a 100% pure class move for people ahead of Thanksgiving.

In a video tweeted Monday night by KHON News’ Rob DeMello, the former Seahawks star could be seen handing out free turkeys to people in Hawaii ahead of the holiday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

DeMello reported that Lynch teamed up with Young’s Fish Market to hand out 200 free turkeys. You can watch the awesome video below.

This is just the latest example of Marshawn Lynch continuing to prove that he’s one of the best guys to ever play pro sports.

He was a superstar on the field running the ball for a variety of teams, and he’s done an amazing amount of good outside of football.

The world could certainly use a little more uplifting news and gestures of kindness ahead of Thanksgiving. There are a lot of people in need every holiday season, and that’s especially true during the coronavirus pandemic.

It looks like Lynch is doing more than his fair share to help out people who need. I’m not surprised at all.

Marshawn Lynch continues to be a unanimous first-team All-Universe selection. The absolute best of us, no question — Alistair Corp (@byalistaircorp) November 24, 2020

Props to Lynch for pulling off the classy move for people in Hawaii. The world certainly needs more spirit like his.