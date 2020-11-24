6 Dead, Over 70 Positive In Coronavirus Outbreak In Massachusetts Nursing Home

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Massachusetts nursing home has led to the deaths of six residents and over 71 cases, officials confirmed Monday.

At the assisted living facility, Atria Marland Place in Andover, Mass., 50 residents and 21 employees have tested positive since Oct. 27 — a total of 71 cases, according to a statement from Atria Regional Vice President Kymberly Codair, the Boston Globe reported.

Atria Senior Living is a Kentucky-based company run by CEO John Moore that operates more than 200 living facilities across the country and employs over 14,000. (RELATED: 20 Dead After COVID-19 Outbreak At Nursing Home Reportedly Infects 156 Residents And Staff)

“All residents who tested positive are quarantining and receiving proper care,” Codair said in a statement obtained by the Globe. “This care is being given by staff designated to only assist residents that are symptomatic or otherwise tested positive for COVID-19.”

New England conservative commentator and Boston Herald columnist, Howie Carr tweeted about the outbreak, as he’s been a frequent critic of Gov. Charlie Baker’s management of nursing homes in the state during the pandemic.

6 dead of COVID-19 in Andover assisted-living facility, Atria Marland Place, owned by Kentucky company & regulated by @Massgovernor. — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) November 24, 2020

Codair said the Atria Marland Place is giving staff regular temperature screenings and they must wear protective equipment at all times, monitoring residents, and has limited access to essential visitors only, the Globe said in the report.

The home is following suggested guidelines set in place by the Executive Office of Elder Affairs, the Andover Health Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, according to Codair, the outlet reported.

“Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time,” she said in the statement, the Globe reported.

The outbreak at the long-term care facilities follows other devastating outbreaks in the state including one Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Chelmsford in October and another at the Holyoke Soldiers home in the spring. At the end of October, Massachusetts reported more than 6,300 COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities accounting for more than 60% of virus deaths in the state, according to data released by the state.