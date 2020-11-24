Miley Cyrus Says She Broke Her Sobriety During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Miley Cyrus broke her sobriety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The music superstar had been sober for six months as of this past June, but she had a hiccup at some point along the way after that. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cyrus said the following on Apple Music’s “New Music Daily” about her sobriety, according to People:

Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off. I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f—ing sober.’ I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time…One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’ “

You can listen to the whole interview below.

You have to wonder how many people have fallen into the same boat as Cyrus when it comes to continuing to be sober during the pandemic.

I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to maintain your sobriety during a time like this. It has to be incredibly difficult.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

People went from living their daily lives to being told to stay home during a global pandemic. That seems like a recipe for a ton of relapses.

Luckily for Cyrus, it sounds like she’s still doing very well and her substance use during the pandemic isn’t a huge issue.

Props to Cyrus for being so open and direct about her breaking her sobriety. A lot of people are having a tough time during the pandemic, and it’s nothing to be ashamed of.