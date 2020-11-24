Minnesota Cancels Football Practice, Status Of The Wisconsin Game Is Unclear

The Minnesota Gophers won’t have football practice Tuesday.

According to Fox9.com, university officials announced Monday night that the Gophers canceled their Tuesday practice because of “presumptive” coronavirus tests being positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Minnesota is slated to play Wisconsin this upcoming Saturday afternoon, and that game now appears to be at serious risk of not happening.

What an absolute disaster of a situation. If Minnesota can’t take the field against Wisconsin and no other game in the conference is called off, then Wisconsin’s season is more or less over.

You need to play six games in order to be eligible for the B1G title game, and the Badgers won’t be able to hit that mark without a game this Saturday.

I’m going to be so incredibly pissed off if Minnesota cancels the game this weekend. It’s a tough spot because we had to cancel two games, but that doesn’t make the situation any better.

The only thing that might save us is if another game gets canceled and we can swap opponents. However, it doesn’t appear like any other team in the conference is in trouble of not playing.

So, it would seem very unlikely at the moment that swapping teams is a real option.

For once in my life, I’m actually cheering for Minnesota. We need them to beat this situation and get back on the field ASAP.