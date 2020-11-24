Missouri Vs. Arkansas Postponed, Louisiana Tech Vs. FIU Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

More college football games have been impacted by coronavirus.

The SEC announced Monday night that Missouri vs. Arkansas "has been postponed due to combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas football program."

The postponement required the SEC to shuffle around multiple games, and Vanderbilt will now play the Tigers this upcoming weekend. Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt has been postponed to accommodate the change.

NEWS | The Arkansas at Missouri FB game of Nov. 28 has been postponed due to positive COVID tests and contact tracing, resulting in rescheduling of games that include Vanderbilt at Missouri on Nov. 28 and the postponement of the Tenn. at Vanderbilt game. https://t.co/51ih8nl0OE — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 23, 2020

The SEC wasn’t the only conference impacted Monday by coronavirus. Louisiana Tech also announced that their game against FIU had been canceled because of coronavirus “issues within the Panthers program.”

BREAKING | Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood announced that the Bulldogs football game at FIU set for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Panthers program. ???? https://t.co/e5quKz4MhI pic.twitter.com/wN59dskC30 — LA Tech Football ???? (@LATechFB) November 23, 2020

The hits just keep coming, and they don’t stop in the world of college football. It’s just a flood of bad news, and there’s no other way to sum it up.

Things aren’t going well right now, and conferences are doing everything they can to make the schedules work.

It’s currently Tuesday morning, and I can promise you that these postponements aren’t done just yet. There’s no chance the carnage stops here.

If I had to bet, I’d bet we’ll have several more games called off by the time Saturday rolls around.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them on the chaos consuming college football.