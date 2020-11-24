Netflix Takes Dave Chappelle’s Stand Up Show, ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ Down At His Request

Comedian Dave Chappelle revealed Netflix had pulled all episodes of his stand up show “Chappelle’s Show” at his request.

Chappelle announced the news during a recent stand up comedy show he did titled “Unforgiven.” The comedian shared a piece of the new show Tuesday on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Chappelle (@davechappelle)

“People think I made a lot of money from ‘Chappelle’s Show,'” Chappelle says in the video. “When I left that show I never got paid. They [ViacomCBS] didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.

Chappelle doesn’t have any of the rights to “Chappelle’s Show.” The show is currently owned by Comedy Central, which is owned by Viacom. Therefore, Chappelle does not profit off of people streaming “Chapelle’s Show” on Netflix. (RELATED: Comedians Are Demolishing Progressive Thought Police, And It’s Driving The Media Nuts)

After Chappelle found out Netflix was streaming the comedy show, he simply asked them to stop.

“That’s why I like working for Netflix,” the comedian explained. “I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ I was furious. How could they not– how could they not know?”

“So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better,” Chappelle said. “That’s why I f*ck with Netflix. Because they paid me my money, they do what they say they’re going to do, and they went above and beyond what you could expect from a businessman. They did something just because they thought that I might think that they were wrong. And I do — I think that if you are f*cking streaming that show you’re fencing stolen goods.”