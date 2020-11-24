The NFL Mandates Masks For Players Not Wearing A Helmet During Games

The NFL is forcing players to wear masks if they’re not wearing a helmet.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL sent a memo around the league mandating masks for any player on the sideline who isn’t entering the game or wearing a helmet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full memo below.

The NFL just sent a memo to clubs with major COVID-19 protocol updates, including a sideline mask mandate for players not entering the game or wearing a helmet — with violators subject to discipline. pic.twitter.com/PozpkSG6Vi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2020

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again for everyone. I’m not on some weird anti-mask crusade during the coronavirus pandemic, but these rules make no sense.

I see no reason why a player must wear a mask while on the sidelines if he’s not immediately entering the game or wearing his helmet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

These players are around each other all the time at practice and outside of football. If they’re not wearing masks in the locker room, then why do they have to do it on the sidelines.

The NFL is aware these players are not wearing masks on the field as they’re trying to tackle each other, right?

The logic here just doesn’t add up at all. It seems like the NFL is just trying to do something for the sake of doing something instead of doing it because it makes sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Unless Roger Goodell calls me up and explains why this is necessary, I refuse to believe that it is.