Florida Officers Hand Out Hundreds Of Turkey Thanksgiving Meals Ahead Of Holiday

Deputies handed out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals complete with frozen turkeys in Orlando, Florida.

Officers with the Orange County Sheriff’s office could be seen wearing face masks while helping load up turkeys, bags and boxes with all the goods one might need for a Thanksgiving meal into cars in a video shared on Twitter by ABC News.

Hundreds lined up as Florida deputies distributed 400 Thanksgiving meals, which included a large frozen turkey, in Orlando. https://t.co/ApdEm5Q06w pic.twitter.com/bfoGhZsBBC — ABC News (@ABC) November 24, 2020

"Hundreds lined up as Florida deputies distributed 400 Thanksgiving meals, which included a large frozen turkey, in Orlando," the tweet from the outlet read.

In the clip, we see the long lines of cars pulling up to get their goods. The event took place over the weekend.

“This past weekend, OCSO, in partnership with @NewlinLaw, @Publix and @Amazon, gave away 400 Thanksgiving meals to families in need,” a tweet from the Orange County sheriff’s office about the event said.

“Thanks to our partners at @NewlinLaw, @Publix, @amazon and our team at OCSO for making this #Thanksgiving meal giveaway a success!” a second tweet read. “When we count our many blessings, our community is at the top of the list. Now, more than ever, we need to pull together and help each other out.”

Thanks to our partners at @NewlinLaw, @Publix, @amazon and our team at OCSO for making this #Thanksgiving meal giveaway a success! When we count our many blessings, our community is at the top of the list. Now, more than ever, we need to pull together and help each other out. pic.twitter.com/UVkdr53oc7 — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 21, 2020

Ahead of the holiday giveaway, the sheriff's office tweeted that "OCSO crews are hard at work setting up for our #Thanksgiving meal giveaway this morning. We are providing 400 frozen turkeys [and] all the fixings" as a drive-up only event that was "first come, first served."