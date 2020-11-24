Ohio State Beating Indiana Puts Up Huge TV Ratings

Ohio State beating Indiana put up some great TV ratings this past Saturday.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the huge game between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers averaged an impressive 6.356 million viewers on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That was good enough to make it the most-watched college game of the weekend.

Northwestern beating Wisconsin was second with an average of 4.245 million viewers.

I’m not surprised at all that Ohio State’s game against Indiana put up big numbers on Fox last Saturday. Not surprised one bit.

The matchup against the Hoosiers was viewed as the only real regular season test for OSU. They won, but it was a dogfight down the stretch.

Seeing as how the weekend was loaded with amazing matchups, it makes sense why the game between two top-10 teams was the most-watched.

As I always say, it’s a great sign for America when college football is putting up big numbers. It’s a sign that things are trending up. Shoutout to OSU for the great win and to Indiana for giving the Buckeyes all they could handle.