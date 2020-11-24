Penn State’s Basketball Opener Against Drexel Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Penn State’s basketball opener against Drexel won’t happen as scheduled.

The Nittany Lions released a statement late Tuesday afternoon that the game has been postponed because of “COVID-19 protocols.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No further details were provided.

The Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/PNMoSgtYtu — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 24, 2020

When it rains, it pours. Right now, the world of college football is getting hammered because of coronavirus. Games are dropping left and right.

Well, college basketball isn’t far behind. Penn State didn’t even make it to opening night before getting slapped with a postponed game.

I have no idea what this college basketball season is going to be like, but I know we won’t have a ton of success at this rate.

If games are being postponed because of coronavirus before the season even opens, then the sport is in huge trouble.

Let’s all hope for the sake of college basketball this doesn’t follow the recent trends in football. That’s literally the last thing we need.