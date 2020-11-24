Pennsylvania, Arizona And Michigan Set To Hold Public Hearings On Election, Trump Campaign Says

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign announced Tuesday that the state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan will hold public hearings on the election beginning Wednesday.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud,” Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said in a statement. “And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election.”

The Pennsylvania State Senate will hold the first hearing tomorrow, according to a statement from the campaign. Each Senator will give a five-minute opening statement followed by testimony from witnesses who have filed affidavits alleging voter fraud in the state. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is slated to make a presentation during the hearing tomorrow as well, according to the press release.

The Pennsylvania GOP called the event an “informational meeting” in a tweet.

Wednesday @ 12:30 p.m., the #PASenate Majority Policy Committee, chaired by @SenatorArgall, will hold an informational meeting on 2020 election issues. Members will meet in Gettysburg and remotely.

Arizona’s legislature will hold a hearing Monday, followed by Michigan legislature’s hearing to be held on Dec. 1. (RELATED: ‘Enough To Overturn Any Election’ – Trump Campaign Holds Press Conference Laying Out Their Evidence Of Voter Fraud)

The campaign said that “state legislatures are uniquely qualified and positioned to hold hearings on election irregularities and fraud before electors are chosen,” citing Article 2, Section 1.2 of the Constitution which says state legislatures can choose electors.

The announcement comes hours after Pennsylvania certified the election results.

Michigan certified the results on Monday.

The Trump campaign has fallen short of proving the alleged voter fraud, with a federal judge dismissing the campaign’s lawsuit Saturday claiming it was meritless.

However, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals granted the campaigns request Monday for an expedited review of the lower court’s decision.