REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Coach Markus Paul Dies At The Age Of 54

Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Markus Paul has reportedly died.

According to Sports Illustrated reporter Mike McAllister, the strength and conditioning coach for the Cowboys passed away Tuesday at the age of 54. Details aren’t known at this time on his cause of death. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sad news: Former Syracuse defensive back & current Dallas Cowboys strength & conditioning coach Markus Paul passed away suddenly today https://t.co/0qZ9w3fY6M pic.twitter.com/bLnak18xG6 — Mike McAllister (@McAllisterMike1) November 24, 2020

McAllister’s report comes after the Cowboys abruptly canceled their Tuesday practice for a medical emergency.

Cowboys announced they have cancelled today’s practice and Mike McCarthy’s press conference today due to a non-COVID medical emergency. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2020

This is just a heartbreaking report and developing situation down in Dallas, and there’s no other way to put it.

NFL coaches aren’t supposed to be dying, especially at the age of 54.

Sad, sad news out of Dallas T’s & P’s to the #Cowboys players, coaches, & organization after the passing of Strength & Conditioning Coach Markus Paul #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/K77s1NaaVF — Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 24, 2020

Our prayers and thoughts go out to the Cowboys, Paul’s family and friends and everyone else impacted by this horrific tragedy.

Our hearts are broken. Prayers to the family & friends of @dallascowboys strength & conditioning coach Markus Paul. He passed away suddenly this morning. Rest In Power. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/fl3pvatD4g — Chris Arnold (@MrChrisArnold) November 24, 2020

Rest easy, Coach Paul. What a brutal situation for the Cowboys.