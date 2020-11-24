Editorial

REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Coach Markus Paul Dies At The Age Of 54

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Markus Paul has reportedly died.

According to Sports Illustrated reporter Mike McAllister, the strength and conditioning coach for the Cowboys passed away Tuesday at the age of 54. Details aren’t known at this time on his cause of death. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McAllister’s report comes after the Cowboys abruptly canceled their Tuesday practice for a medical emergency.

This is just a heartbreaking report and developing situation down in Dallas, and there’s no other way to put it.

NFL coaches aren’t supposed to be dying, especially at the age of 54.

Our prayers and thoughts go out to the Cowboys, Paul’s family and friends and everyone else impacted by this horrific tragedy.

Rest easy, Coach Paul. What a brutal situation for the Cowboys.