REPORT: Family House Blasted With Gunfire After Father Finds Two Boys In His Teenage Daughter’s Bedroom

A home was shot multiple times in Arkansas after a man discovered two boys hiding under his teenage daughter’s bed on Sunday, police said.

The suspect, an unidentified male, woke up in his home at 5:30 AM after hearing male voices, local ABC affiliate KATV said in a report. He told officers he found two teenage boys hiding in his 15-year-old daughter’s room after he went in to check on her and a friend at a home on South Wakefield Drive in Little Rock, the local outlet reported.

The man reportedly said he gave the boys “three minutes to get dressed and get out,” the police report said, according to KATV. (RELATED: Cop Shot And Killed Near Arkansas Motel, Suspect Fled Scene)

The boys ran out of the home. A boy then allegedly texted one of the girls that they’d be back later to “handle” her father, the police report said, according to the station.

KATV reported up to 30 gunshots were fired near the home around 10 minutes later, police said.

Multiple bullets hit the residence, as well as a vehicle parked at the home, KATV said in the report. Police discovered rounds from rifles in the street after the incident occurred, the outlet added.

One of the girls said they had snuck the boys into the home to have sex, according to the police report. Authorities said all of the teens attend Southwest High School in Little Rock, but the girls didn’t know the boys’ names, according to KATV.

Police said there was no one injured in the incident, but it’s still an ongoing investigation, the outlet reported.