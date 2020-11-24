Editorial

REPORT: Joe Burrow Might Be Ready To Play By The Start Of Next Season

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is injured during the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Joe Burrow might be ready to go by the start of next season.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback tore his ACL, MCL and suffered “structural issues” in his knee after taking a hit against Washington. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals believe Burrow might be ready to go by the start of next season, but the timeline is tight.

His recovery is expected to take about nine months.

You just have to feel so bad for Burrow. He was playing at an incredibly high level for the Bengals and everyone was enjoying the show.

One hit later, and he’s done for the season and will need months to recover. It’s a brutal situation.

Now, Burrow will begin his very long road to recovering from the hit. There are going to be some very tough days ahead, but I have no doubt he can get the job done.

The man is a true competitor, and you never want to bet against a guy like that.

Let’s all hope he bounces back quickly.