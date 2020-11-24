REPORT: Joe Burrow Might Be Ready To Play By The Start Of Next Season

Joe Burrow might be ready to go by the start of next season.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback tore his ACL, MCL and suffered “structural issues” in his knee after taking a hit against Washington. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

MRI revealed more damage than anticipated: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues in his knee as well, per @Ben_Baby and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals believe Burrow might be ready to go by the start of next season, but the timeline is tight.

His recovery is expected to take about nine months.

Based on today’s tests, the #Bengals are anticipating Joe Burrow should be ready right around the start of the 2021 season, per source. That’d peg his recovery at 8-9 months. Surgery still to come, but there is optimism. https://t.co/oRlzA8xOVt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2020

You just have to feel so bad for Burrow. He was playing at an incredibly high level for the Bengals and everyone was enjoying the show.

One hit later, and he’s done for the season and will need months to recover. It’s a brutal situation.

Joe Burrow suffers a GRUESOME injury. Looks like he snapped his leg in half. Let’s hope it’s not as bad as it appears. pic.twitter.com/iGcme7oFLT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2020

Now, Burrow will begin his very long road to recovering from the hit. There are going to be some very tough days ahead, but I have no doubt he can get the job done.

The man is a true competitor, and you never want to bet against a guy like that.

Players from both teams surrounded Joe Burrow as he was carted off the field ???? (via @JPFinlayNBCS)pic.twitter.com/Qp1FUsfR3p — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2020

Let’s all hope he bounces back quickly.