People Over 45 More Likely To Catch Sexually Transmitted Infections Than Ever Before, Study Says

A recent study conducted by the SHIFT sexual health initiative found that people over 45 years old are at more of a risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections, (STIs), The Hill reported.

The study conducted surveyed roughly 800 adults from England, Belgium, and the Netherlands, The Hill reported.

Roughly 80 percent of the people interviewed for the survey were between the ages of 45 and 65, and roughly 58 percent of people between the ages of 45 and 54 said that they fell in the category of being socioeconomically disadvantaged.

“OVER-45s are at a higher risk of contracting STIs than ever before because of society’s unwillingness to talk about middle-aged and older people having sex, a new report has found,” a news release from the study stated. (RELATED: Review Of School Based Comprehensive Sex Education Shows Little Effectiveness, Finds Increased Sexual Activity)

“Over-45s at most risk are generally those entering new relationships after a period of monogamy, often post-menopause, when pregnancy is no longer a consideration, but give little thought to STIs,” said Dr. Ian Tyndall, a Senior Lecturer from the University of Chichester who is in charge of leading the SHIFT project’s evaluation.

“Given improvements in life expectancy, sexual healthcare needs to improve its intervention for older adults and vulnerable groups to provide a more utilized, knowledgeable, compassionate, and effective service.”

More than half of those who were tested in both groups reported that they had never been tested for having a sexually transmitted infection, The Hill reported.