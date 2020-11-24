Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations

Taylor Swift has been nominated for six Grammys.

The 2021 nominations were announced Tuesday, and the legendary singer took home six nominations. Most notably, she was nominated for Album of the Year for “Folklore” and Song of the Year for “Cardigan.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not surprised at all that Swift is getting some serious attention headed into the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“Folklore” was an outstanding album, and it was a very blunt reminder that she’s arguably the best entertainer of her generation.

Anyone who disagrees just doesn’t know solid music when they hear it.

Now, she’ll have the chance to take home some serious hardware January 31 when the Grammy Awards air on CBS.

Something tells me that she has a very good shot at winning at least a few of these nominations. Will she win them all? Probably not, but I’d be shocked if she goes home empty handed.

You can tune in January 31 to see how Swift does. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed for America’s sweetheart.