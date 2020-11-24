Texas Judge To Plead Guilty, Pay Fine After Violating His Own Stay-At-Home Order

A Texas judge will plead guilty and pay a fine for violating his own stay-at-home order after a criminal complaint was filed.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell reportedly violated the stay-at-home order he enacted in April. Gravell was caught on camera by a neighbor attending his grandson’s birthday party, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

Gravell will now plead guilty and pay a $1,000 fine, his attorney said Tuesday.

BREAKING: Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell will plead guilty and pay a $1,000 fine for violating his own ‘stay home’ for attending his grandson’s birthday party this spring, according to his attorney and court records. pic.twitter.com/MIEm8eLpna — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) November 24, 2020

According to The Hill, the criminal complaint was also investigated by the Texas Rangers and a special prosecutor was appointed to look into the allegations. Gravell reportedly wore protective fire department gear, which a neighbor caught on camera.

Several Democratic governors who have ordered stay-at-home mandates have been accused of violating their own coronavirus restrictions.

Williamson County is reportedly in its “red” phase currently, the Hill reported, which is the highest level of severity in the county.