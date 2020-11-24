Wisconsin Vs. Minnesota Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota has been canceled.

The Gophers announced Tuesday night that the game was canceled and the program “will pause all team-related activities as it responds to positive COVID-19 cases in the program.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means the longest running FBS rivalry won’t happen this season because of coronavirus.

#Gophers pause all team-related activities as it responds to positive COVID-19 cases in the program. https://t.co/LZxSyP3fZI — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 24, 2020

In case you don’t know how I feel, I’m pissed. In fact, I think this wonderful video of Mike Leach sums up my feelings well.

For those of you who don’t know, the Badgers are now ineligible for the B1G title game unless another game gets canceled by Wednesday and we can swap opponents.

Seeing as how that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. We’re screwed. I sincerely give Kevin Warren and the rest of the morons in the B1G a gigantic middle finger for royally screwing up this season.

I hope you’re all happy. You’ve stolen my joy, broke my heart and made me a bitter old man in the span of a couple months.

What a disaster of a situation for Wisconsin. This season has been nothing short of one of the worst years of my life.