Bill Murray’s Brother And Inspiration Behind ‘Caddyshack’ Dies

Actor Bill Murray’s brother Ed Murray has passed away.

His death was announced Monday on Instagram.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legend Ed Murray,” Bill announced on the William Murray Golf Apparel Instagram account.

“Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf—by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club—at the age of 10, no less. (They don’t make ‘em like that anymore,)” his statement added. (RELATED: Bill Murray Rips Tequila Shots From Fan During Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

Bill went on to explain how Ed was the inspiration for a story line in “Caddyshack.”

“Ed was the recipient of the Evans Scholarship back in 1963, while attending Northwestern University — a scholarship awarded to golf caddies — a family storyline which served as inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in ‘Caddyshack’ when Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote that iconic screenplay,” the statement said.

“Ed and all five Murray brothers are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame, as well—something all the boys take pride in, as this game helped shape their lives,” the statement continued.

Bill played the groundskeeper Carl Spackler in the legendary golf film “Caddyshack.” Ed’s name was featured in the credits of the movie, which was released in 1980, according to USA Today.