Chris Pratt Talks About Family Depending On ‘A Food Bank’ When He Was Growing Up

Chris Pratt opened up about how his family depended on “a food bank” when he was growing up in Lake Stevens, Washington, and that there’s “no shame in it.”

“I grew up in a small town, we had 7,000 people in our town, and we had some economic hard times, and we had a food bank nearby and I’m not ashamed to say that there were moments when my family would need to eat from a food bank,” the 41-year-old actor shared during an interview with Clair Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

“There’s no shame in it — especially right now with what we are going through,” he added. “There is help out there, and you can find that help and get that help, and there’s nothing wrong with needing that help.” (RELATED: REPORT: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Get Married In California)

“And if you are a person who doesn’t need help, there’s a great feeling in service of helping someone else. It’s a great thing to do this holiday season,” Pratt continued.

At one point, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star talked about how the need is great right now, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With a combination of this pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn, we’re looking at food instability for families, the likes of which we haven’t seen in a very long time in this country,” Pratt shared.

“I think a lot of time when we’re illuminating this message and shining a light on this need, we’re saying, ‘How can we get people to help?'” Pratt explained. “But it’s important to de-stigmatize the idea that if you need help it’s okay to accept it. It is.”