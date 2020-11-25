Singer Christina Perri Reveals Daughter’s Stillbirth After Being Hospitalized With Pregnancy Complications

Christina Perri shared heartbreaking news that her daughter “was born silent” after she had to be hospitalized with pregnancy complications.

“Last night we lost our baby girl,” the 34-year-old singer captioned her post on Instagram, along with a heartbreaking photo of her and husband Paul Costabile holding a tiny hand. The post was noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday.

“She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world,” the superstar added. “She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized During Pregnancy Due To Excessive Bleeding)

The news comes following reports last week that the “A Thousand Years” singer had to be hospitalized because the baby was “having issues.”

“Baby is having an issue, so I’m gonna be here ’til it’s time for baby to come out,” Perri explained on her Instagram stories. “Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early.”

“Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we will all make it through this,” she added. “I’m grateful for drs and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do.”

It comes after the superstar had shared the exciting news in July she and her husband were expecting again after she had suffered a miscarriage in January at 11 weeks.

Perri and Costabile tied the knot in 2017 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Carmella, together. Their next child was due in January.