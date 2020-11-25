Dallas Cowboys Strength And Conditioning Coach Markus Paul Dies At 54

Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul passed away Wednesday.

Paul had been hospitalized Tuesday after receiving emergency medical treatment by the football team’s medical team, according to a press release. Paul later passed away at a local hospital.

“We extend our love, strength and support to Markus’ family during this most challenging of times and ask that their privacy be respected moving forward,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star. His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all of our players and the entire organization.” (RELATED: REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Say Coach Markus Paul Experienced A Medical Emergency After Report That He Died Surfaces)

“We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time,” McCarthy’s statement continued, Schefter reported. “Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better.”

Paul coached teams to five different Super Bowl wins, three with the New England Patriots and two with the New York Giants, according to Dallas News.