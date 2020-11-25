Trump Expected To Attend Pennsylvania Election Hearing With Giuliani

President Donald Trump is expected to travel Wednesday to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, with Rudy Giuliani to attend a hearing hosted by state Senate Republicans on the 2020 election.

CNN first reported Trump’s potential attendance late Tuesday night, which two White House officials confirmed to the Daily Caller on Wednesday morning. The officials, speaking anonymously as they had not been cleared to speak on the subject publicly, noted that the trip has not been formally added to the president’s public schedule and is still subject to change. (RELATED: Pennsylvania, Arizona And Michigan Set To Hold Public Hearings On Election, Trump Campaign Says)

One official added that Giuliani, former New York City mayor and the president’s personal attorney, convinced Trump to take the trip, despite other advisors cautioning the president against it. Giuliani is overseeing the campaign’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump’s 2020 campaign announced Tuesday evening that Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona will all hold similar hearings, where local Republicans are expected to speak and hear testimonials from witnesses alleging fraud in the 2020 election.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud,” Giuliani said in a statement. “And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election.”

You can watch the hearing here. Arizona is scheduled to hold its hearing Monday, Nov. 30, while Michigan’s is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 1.