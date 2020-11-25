Get Early Black Friday Savings On These Best-Selling ELearning Bundles, Now 70% Off

Whether you dream of being a marketing maven or would give anything to learn how to shred on the guitar, there are some fantastic courses out there to show you the way. And the best part? You never have to step foot into a classroom. Whether you’re buying some courses for yourself or want to give them to someone you love this holiday, learning is the gift that keeps on giving.

The Instagram Marketing Mastery Bundle – $7.50

Want to make a splash on Instagram? These five courses teach you how to strategize and market yourself on today’s biggest social media platform to gain followers, build a business, and promote your brand.

Get The Instagram Marketing Mastery Bundle for $7.50 (reg. $25) when you use the code BFSAVE70.

Film & Cinematography Mastery Bundle: Lifetime Access – $8.70

Channel your inner Martin Scorsese thanks to these expert-led courses that cover everything from planning the perfect shots to marketing your film to the masses.

Get lifetime access to the Film & Cinematography Mastery Bundle for $8.70 (reg. $29) when you use the code BFSAVE70.

The Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle – $11.10

With over 57 hours of content and 10 comprehensive courses, you’ll learn everything about marketing your brand or business in the digital space, from online advertising and Adwords to affiliate marketing and more.

Get the Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle for $11.10 (reg. $36.99) with the code BFSAVE70.

The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle – $11.70

With over 35 hours of expert-led content over eight courses, you’ll learn how to engage audiences with the written word, develop skills to become a working copywriter, and even start your own business.

Get The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle for $11.70 (reg. $39) when you use the code BFSAVE70.

The 2020 Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle Ft. Award Winning Business School Professor – $7.50

Get a business school education without the financial burden thanks to these five online courses that cover everything from how to build a comprehensive business plan to expert-led financial and analyst training.

Get The 2020 Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle for $7.50 (reg. $29) when you use the code BFSAVE70.

The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle – $8.70

No matter your skill level, these seven courses teach you all kinds of different guitar playing techniques and practices, whether you want to channel your inner Eddie Van Halen or Santana.

Get The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle for $8.70 (reg. $29) with the code BFSAVE70.

The Become a Professional YouTuber Bundle – $8.70

In just eight courses, you’ll learn just how to turn a regular YouTube channel into a full-blown success. From building an audience and search optimization to editing like a pro, this bundle covers everything.

Get The Become a Professional YouTuber Bundle for $8.70 (reg. $29) with the code BFSAVE70.

The Speed Reading Mastery Bundle – $6.30

This bundle puts your memory to the test, teaching you how to develop your speed-reading skills and recall information more easily than ever. There’s even a course that shows you how to read up to 300 books in a single year!

Get The Speed Reading Mastery Bundle for $6.30 (reg. $21) with the code BFSAVE70.

The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle – $13.80

Interested in earning up to six figures as a project manager? This massive 11-course program helps you earn the certifications necessary to become a pro with easy-to-follow lessons, hands-on exercises, and more.

Get The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle for $13.80 (reg. 45.99) with the code BFSAVE70.

The 2020 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle – $11.70

With over 120 hours of training in HTML, JavaScript, Ruby, and more, your future as an app developer, game creator, or website builder will look brighter than ever.

Get The 2020 PRemium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $11.70 (reg. $39) with the code BFSAVE70.

The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle – $10.20

Even if you’re not a graphic designer, this eight-course program will show you all the amazing things you can do with Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere Pro, and so much more.

Get The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $10.20 (reg. $33.99) with the code BFSAVE70.

The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle – $12

If you’re seeking a career in data analysis, this massive 12-course bundle will leave you incredibly well-prepared with helpful, up-to-date lessons on important software and practices and just over 140 hours of content.

Get The 2020 All-in-One Data Acienteist Mega Bundle for $12 (reg. $39.99) with the code BFSAVE70.

The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle – $10.49

From its innovative approach to piano instruction to its advanced lessons on composition, songwriting, and producing, these courses will have you channeling your inner Mozart in no time.

Get The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle for $10.49 (reg. $34.95) with the code BFSAVE70.

The Fundamental Drawing Bundle for Beginners – $12

Led by top-rated instructor Brent Eviston, you’ll explore the many different drawing mediums out there, including sketching, animal drawing, comic book art, and so much more.

Get The Fundamental Drawing Bundle for Beginners for $12 (reg. $39.99) with the code BFSAVE70.

The Complete Guide to Puppy & Dog Training Bundle – $9

From leash-training and obedience lessons to what foods and natural remedies can help your dog live a long and happy life, these eight courses cover it all.

Get The Complete Guide to Puppy & Dog Training Bundle for $9 (reg. 29.99) with the code BFSAVE70.

The Mixologist & Budding Bartender Bundle – $9

Can’t make it to the bar? After reviewing these nine fun mixology classes, you’ll be whipping up high-end cocktails from the comfort of your own kitchen, real pants optional. These courses are especially useful for those looking to become pro bartenders and mixologists.

Get The Mixologist & Budding Bartender Bundle for $9 (reg. $29) with the code BFSAVE70.

The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle – $12

Cover economics, corporate finance, equity, and more in this in-depth nine-course bundle for aspiring investment and financial analysts.

Get The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle for $12 (reg. $39.99) with the code BFSAVE70.

The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle – $7.50

Find out how to build lasting wealth with these five dynamic real estate investment courses that cover everything from what to plan for to how to sniff out a killer deal.

Get The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle for $7.50 (reg. $25) with the code BFSAVE70.

The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle – $21

With a whopping 24 courses and 90 hours of content covering essentials like Microsoft Excel, Power BI, Tableau, Python, and more, you’ll acquire all the tools and skills necessary to become a pro data analyst.

Get The Premium 2021 Micrsofot Excel & Data Cetrification Bundle for $21 (reg. $69.99) with the code BFSAVE70.

The Complete Wall Street & Cryptocurrency Trading Bundle – $9

Learn how to earn a living as a successful trader and investor with 10 courses on day-trading, cryptocurrency, technical analysis, and so much more. Get The Complete Wall Street & Cryptocurrency Trading Bundle for $9 (reg. $29.99) with the code BFSAVE70.

