‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Ken Jennings Says Alex Trebek Should Be The One Nominated For A Grammy

“Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings says Alex Trebek should have been the one nominated for a Grammy.

Jennings was nominated for his part co-narrating Trebek’s memoir, “Alex Trebek — The Answer Is…,” although the book was written and partially narrated by Trebek himself. Jennings seemed just as confused as everyone else on the news.

This should 100% be Alex’s Grammy nomination. He wrote the book and reads much of the audiobook! Who do I speak to about this — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 24, 2020

“Wait, what??” Jennings tweeted alongside a screenshot of the nominations for Best Spoken Word Album.

Others listed include Flea, for “Acid for the Children: A Memoir,” Rachel Maddow, for “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Ronan Farrow, for “Catch and Kill,” and Meryl Streep (& full cast), for “Charlotte’s Web.”

Jennings went on to say that he shouldn’t have been nominated at all. (RELATED: Ken Jennings Named Temporary ‘Jeopardy!’ Host)

“This should 100% be Alex’s Grammy nomination,” Jennings wrote. “He wrote the book and reads much of the audiobook! Who do I speak to about this.”

I kind of agree with Jennings here. I’m assuming that the Grammys just decided to use Jennings as the future recipient since Trebek has now passed, but they could have honored him with a post mortem award. Maybe the board has no intention of him winning, although the only book I can see coming close is “Charlotte’s Web” narrated by Streep.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if anything comes of this.