Viral GOP Star Kim Klacik Lost, What Is Her Next Move?

Kim Klacik, former congressional candidate in Maryland district 7, talked to the Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee about what is next for her after she lost her race to Democrat Kweisi Mfume.

WATCH:

“We have Sinclair broadcasting and other folks across the country that want to start taking on corruption in some of these major inner cities,” Klacik continued.

“So we will be going around the country and then of course spending a lot of time in Baltimore just to kind of show and expose a lot of the corruption we see on a daily basis.” (RELATED: Kim Klacik, Baltimore’s Viral GOP Star, Loses House Race)

Klacik also talked about her election court battles.

“We don’t feel that all the mail-in ballots were phony or duplicated we just feel there was a large amount,” Klacik said.

Klacik was then asked if she thinks it would be enough to overturn the results of the election.

“No, I think we did lose the election, we want to just make sure it is accurate,” Klacik replied.

Watch the full video to find out more about Klacik’s take on Baltimore’s school system and to find out what she would have done differently in her congressional race.