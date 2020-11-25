‘Uninvite Your Bragging Brother’: Oregon Governor Who Cheered BLM Protests Tells Citizens To Uninvite Family For Thanksgiving

The governor of Oregon who cheered massive Black Lives Matter protests told citizens to “uninvite” family members and loved ones for Thanksgiving.

“This is hard, but making difficult sacrifices now will save lives,” Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “This Thanksgiving, keep it small. Uninvite them.” (RELATED: Portland Rioters Hurl Massive Molotov Into Crowd Of Officers, Light Police Precinct On Fire)

The governor accompanied the tweet with a video playing cheerful music and showing the following message: “Uninvite your new boyfriend. Uninvite your drunken uncle. Uninvite your argumentative aunt. Uninvite your favorite aunt. Uninvite your bragging brother. Uninvite your best friend. Uninvite your half-sister. Uninvite your vegan niece. This Thanksgiving, keep your gathering small. Limit groups, save lives.”

This is hard, but making difficult sacrifices now will save lives. This Thanksgiving, keep it small. Uninvite them. pic.twitter.com/4OLOv6s6A0 — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 24, 2020

Though Brown urged Oregon citizens to stay home and away from their loved ones, Brown supported the massive Black Lives Matter protests in the early spring and summer of this year. (RELATED: One Person Shot Dead In Portland After Clash Between Pro-Trump Caravan And BLM Counter-Protesters)

“I think we’ve had enough political grandstanding from DC,” she tweeted in July. “The President’s plan to ‘dominate’ the streets of American cities has failed. And today, federal troops are preparing to leave downtown Portland. We will protect free speech and the right to protest peacefully.”

“The massive and non-violent protests led by Black Lives Matter activists have inspired the nation,” she continued. “Let’s get to work and make this vision a reality.”

Brown has also said that residents should call police on people violating the new COVID-19 restrictions.

“This is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake,” Brown said. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it’s too noisy. This is just like that. It’s like a violation of a noise ordinance.”

In Oregon, you can be jailed for having too many people over for Thanksgiving. But if you want to riot and loot in Portland, no sweat! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 16, 2020

Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended avoiding travel during the Thanksgiving holiday and instead hosting a virtual Thanksgiving with friends and family.

CDC guidance has warned that “the closer you are to other people who may be infected, the greater your risk of getting sick,” noting that indoor spaces are “more risky than outdoor spaces where it might be harder to keep people apart and there’s less ventilation.”

