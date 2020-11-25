PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Open The Basketball Season Wednesday Night With A Win Over Eastern Illinois

The start of Wisconsin’s basketball season has arrived, and we’re going to dominate Eastern Illinois.

Wednesday night in Madison at the Kohl Center, the Badgers will get things kicked off against the Panthers, and I can’t wait to watch the action unfold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Outside of the year after our first trip to the Final Four under Bo Ryan, I can’t remember the last time we opened a season with so much hype.

The Badgers are expected to dominate the B1G this season and push for a national title. Anything less than a Final Four appearance won’t be tolerated.

We start five seniors, can score from anywhere on the court, are incredibly well-coached and there aren’t many teams in America who can hang with us. That’s just a fact.

Now, the journey towards a national title starts tonight against Eastern Illinois. Is it a super tough opponent?

No, but it should be more than enough to get the juices flowing and amp up the fans. We need to come out and pulverize them.

The Badgers have to send the message from day one that we’re not here to play games. We’re here to take everything and leave nothing behind.

You can catch the game at 10:00 EST on BTN. Let’s get this season started off on the right foot with a monster win.